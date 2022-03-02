U.S. charter & shuttle specialist Tradewind Aviation expands with 20 brand-new Pilatus PC-12 NGX aircraft

Tradewind Aviation has signed an order for 20 new PC-12 NGX, expanding its fleet of Pilatus PC-12s to 38 – one of the largest in the global aviation industry. The first single-engine turboprop is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2022, with the remaining orders scheduled to deliver over the next five years at a rate of three to four PC-12 NGX per year.

Tradewind Aviation, the market leader in regional air mobility, announces its firm order of 20 brand-new PC-12 NGX single-engine turboprop aircraft. The company has operated both on-demand private charter and scheduled “Shuttle” service throughout the US and Caribbean since 2001. In addition to strengthening Tradewind’s long-standing relationship with the leading Swiss aerospace manufacturer, the purchase will enable the private aviation company to significantly grow and enhance its Pilatus fleet, benefitting both clientele and crew members alike.

Eric Zipkin, Co-Founder and President of Tradewind Aviation said: “We are excited to grow our fleet of Pilatus PC-12 NGX turboprops and further our partnership with a well-respected industry leader. The latest Pilatus enhancements will benefit our crew and clientele. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent service to our clients and to Tradewind’s constant growth over the coming years.”

Thomas Bosshard, CEO of Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd added: “Our customers value the reliability, performance, safety and innovation that the PC-12 NGX has to offer, and market demand remains strong. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Tradewind as they upgrade and expand their fleet, and look forward to celebrating their uninterrupted success for years to come.”

Tradewind currently enjoys year-on-year growth and increased demand for private charter and scheduled shuttle flights. This is a clear reflection of the airline’s upward trajectory over the coming years as Tradewind adds new route patterns and service options.

PC-12 NGX – the future of turboprop technology

The latest version of the PC-12, the NGX boasts a completely redesigned and modernised cabin, featuring larger windows and versatile BMW Designworks seating, making for a more enjoyable and productive passenger experience. Its powerful, worldwide proven Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 E-Series engine and advanced single-pilot avionics system automate the flight controls, allowing for lower fuel burn and less noise. The innovative and efficient features of the PC-12 NGX correlate with Tradewind’s commitment to sustainability and new carbon offset programme, which will allow their customers to access remote destinations while combatting climate change.

