Total passenger traffic of Russian airlines reaches 53 million passengers as of mid-July

Russian airlines transported 53 million passengers from January to mid-July, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Monday.

“The total passenger traffic as of July 16 reached 53 million passengers,” he said. Savelyev noted that by the end of the year, Russian airlines may carry 101.2 million passengers.

Earlier, the minister reported that Russian airlines in January-June 2023 increased transportation by 18% year-on-year to 47.5 million passengers.

At the same time, around 60 billion rubles ($664.5 million) are planned to be allocated in 2023 to subsidise air travel, which is three times less than a year earlier.

Source: Tass