Total Linhas Aereas Boeing 737-400F catches fire, emergency landing at Sao Paulo Airport, Brazil

Bart Noëth
On 8 November, a Total Cargo Boeing 737-400F (registered PS-TLB and operated by Total Linhas Aereas) operated domestic cargo flight OT5682 from Vitoria to Sao Paulo Guarulhos, Brazil. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Sao Paulo after a cargo fire indication.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft while the crew escaped the aircraft using the emergency cockpit rope. In a video that appeared online, the fuselage is clearly burning.

