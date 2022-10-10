Japanese regional airline Toki Air takes delivery of an ATR 72-600 to start its operations

The new Japanese airline will provide essential connectivity in Japan, with the most responsible regional aircraft on the market

ATR, the world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer, and Japanese airline Toki Air announce the delivery of an ATR 72-600 via lessor NAC. Covered by a ten-year ATR Global Maintenance Agreement, the aircraft will support Toki Air’s mission of revitalising Niigata city and the surrounding regions of Japan. The carrier plans to start operations in 2023.

The fourth airline to operate ATR aircraft in Japan, Toki Air has chosen the name of an ancestral bird also called ‘Japanese crested ibis’, mainly living in Sado island. This is a symbol of the preservation of nature in Japan. It represents the airline’s commitment to connecting areas that coexist with nature, operating the lowest CO2 emissions and most fuel-efficient aircraft. The new ATR 72-600 sports a livery representing the spread wings of Toki.

Masaki Hasegawa, Representative Director of Toki Air, commented: “We are pleased to start operating our ATR 72-600 aircraft soon. Thanks to their unrivalled versatility and responsible and affordable performance, ATR aircraft are the ideal choice for us as an airline and for our country. This first aircraft will allow us to serve our higher purpose by providing a responsible and reliable air connection to the communities of the Niigata Prefecture and surrounding regions. We look forward to seeing Toki flying in the skies of Japan.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer, Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, added: “Our long-term relationship with NAC and the confidence of the lessors’ community in our aircraft allow new airlines such as Toki Air to offer their passengers the most modern and sustainable aircraft on the regional market. The support we will be able to provide through the ATR Global Maintenance Agreement will also ensure the most reliable and efficient services.”

Norman C.T. Liu, President & CEO of NAC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Toki Air as our newest customer. We wish all the team at Toki Air every success and look forward to a long-term, successful partnership.”

In countries committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and preserving biodiversity such as Japan, ATR aircraft have proven to be successful: they connect communities and businesses across the archipelago in the most responsible way. There are currently 15 ATR aircraft flying across the country and ATR foresees a potential for 100 ATR aircraft in the medium term.

Toulouse, 10 October 2022