The windows of Titan Airways A321 were damaged by high power lights

This Special Bulletin was published to raise awareness of a recent occurrence in which several cabin windows on an Airbus A321 were damaged by high-power lights used during a filming event. The damage was discovered after takeoff on the aircraft’s next flight.

Work is ongoing with the aircraft manufacturer and operator to fully understand the properties of the lights used and how this risk can be managed in future.

Aircraft owners and operators should consider the hazards posed by such activities to minimise the risk of aircraft damage.