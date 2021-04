Titan Airways Airbus A318 registered G-EUNB (MSN 4039) was ferried to St Athan airfield in Wales today for scrapping, after four years’ service.

This followed eight years operating from London City to New York JFK (via Shannon) with British Airways.

Sister ship G-EUNA was retired from British Airways in February 2021 to be dismantled at Twente in The Netherlands by AELS.