Tigray region in Ethiopia bans flights from airspace

Maarten Van Den Driessche
Ethiopia’s Tigray region has banned all flights from its airspace, after the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military response against the region after the regional government attacked a federal military base.

In a statement, Abiy’s office accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the renegade province’s ruling party, of attempting to steal artillery and other military equipment.

Fighting in the continent’s second-most populous country could destabilize the whole sensitive Horn of Africa region.

