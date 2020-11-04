Tigray region in Ethiopia bans flights from airspace

Ethiopia’s Tigray region has banned all flights from its airspace, after the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military response against the region after the regional government attacked a federal military base.

In a statement, Abiy’s office accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the renegade province’s ruling party, of attempting to steal artillery and other military equipment.

Fighting in the continent’s second-most populous country could destabilize the whole sensitive Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, says he has ordered the Ethiopian armed forces to take measures against the Tigray region – an integral part of the Ethiopian state. This represents the most dangerous and irresponsible escalation in his catastrophic tenure. pic.twitter.com/T5Q4hDhliD — Awol Allo (@awolallo) November 3, 2020