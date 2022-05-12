Navigate

Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 veers off runway and catches fire during take-off roll; injuries due to evacuation

(220512) — CHONGQING, May 12, 2022 (Xinhua) — Photo taken on May 12, 2022 shows the accident site where a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China’s Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

On 12 May, a Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 (registered B-6425) operated domestic flight TV9833 between Chongqing and Nyingchi, China. During take-off, however, the pilots felt an abnormality and aborted the procedure. The aircraft veered off the runway, leading to an engine scrape and a subsequent fire. 

An emergency evacuation then started to evacuate 113 passengers and 9 crew members, while emergency services rushed to the aircraft.

Chinese civil aviation authorities said that 36 people suffered bruises and sprains and were sent to a local hospital.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was a 9-year-old aircraft.

Tibet Airlines is a regional airline based in Lhasa. It has a fleet of 39 aircraft, including 28 A319s, according to Airfleets.net.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
