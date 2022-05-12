Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 veers off runway and catches fire during take-off roll; injuries due to evacuation

On 12 May, a Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 (registered B-6425) operated domestic flight TV9833 between Chongqing and Nyingchi, China. During take-off, however, the pilots felt an abnormality and aborted the procedure. The aircraft veered off the runway, leading to an engine scrape and a subsequent fire.

An emergency evacuation then started to evacuate 113 passengers and 9 crew members, while emergency services rushed to the aircraft.

Chinese civil aviation authorities said that 36 people suffered bruises and sprains and were sent to a local hospital.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was a 9-year-old aircraft.

Tibet Airlines is a regional airline based in Lhasa. It has a fleet of 39 aircraft, including 28 A319s, according to Airfleets.net.

Following footage appeared on social media: