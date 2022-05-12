Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 veers off runway and catches fire during take-off roll; injuries due to evacuation

On 12 May, a Tibet Airlines Airbus A319 (registered B-6425) operated domestic flight TV9833 between Chongqing and Nyingchi, China. During take-off, however, the pilots felt an abnormality and aborted the procedure. The aircraft veered off the runway, leading to an engine scrape and a subsequent fire.

An emergency evacuation then started to evacuate 113 passengers and 9 crew members, while emergency services rushed to the aircraft.

Chinese civil aviation authorities said that 36 people suffered bruises and sprains and were sent to a local hospital.

The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was a 9-year-old aircraft.

Tibet Airlines is a regional airline based in Lhasa. It has a fleet of 39 aircraft, including 28 A319s, according to Airfleets.net.

Following footage appeared on social media:

China: Over 40 injured after Tibet Airlines' plane veers off runway, catches fire during takeoff; Over 40 people were injured after a passenger plane of China's Tibet Airlines with 122 people on board veered off the runway and caught fire https://t.co/BD1enjT1Ad via @DailyWorld24 pic.twitter.com/7KiEssKZGL — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) May 12, 2022

A Tibet Airlines aircraft with 122 onboard caught hearth and skidded off the runway immediately after an aborted takeoff in the China’s southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday early morning. A subsidiary of Air China, the Tibet Airways was operating an Airbus A319 and was… pic.twitter.com/sDNYxxeY6v — Ravinder Kumar (@KumarRavi577) May 12, 2022