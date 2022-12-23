Thousands of flights cancelled in the US and Canada due to blizzards

Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled as freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall hit much of the United States, where several states have declared states of emergency.

More than 5,500 flights were cancelled Thursday and 24,000 were delayed, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Chicago and Denver airports were particularly hard hit.

On Friday noon, Flightaware showed more than 4,000 cancelled flights in the United States, the most affected airports being those of Seattle, New York, Chicago or Detroit.

Several states have declared states of emergency, including New York, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina.

Because of the snow and strong winds, “blizzard conditions can develop very quickly,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told CNN on Friday morning, adding that the National Guard had been deployed in the state. The icy front in the United States should strengthen by Friday and continue through the Christmas weekend. Its power caused the National Weather Service agency in Buffalo, New York, to say it was “a once-in-a-generation storm.”

Canada is also heavily affected. The country’s main airport, in Toronto, was racking up flight delays and cancellations.

Dangerous cold temperatures & winds will continue to affect and spread eastward through the day from the Rockies, the south, Midwest, Great Lakes & advancing across the eastern seaboard. This graphic is the forecast apparent temperature at 1 PM EST today. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/trOqw6c6Lt — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2022

As of 9:30 AM ET December 23, 2022: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the U.S. today. Be sure to check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for your latest local forecast and impacts. #Winter pic.twitter.com/CwzQvCXv1j — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2022