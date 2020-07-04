First Condor flight to Gran Canaria takes off from Berlin-Schönefeld

Germany’s holiday airline is starting the holiday season from Berlin on schedule with nine flights a week to the Canary and Greek Islands and Sardinia

Condor started the holiday season from Berlin-Schönefeld with the first flight to Gran Canaria. This marks the resumption of flights by Germany’s most popular holiday airline from the German capital; it will be operating a total of twelve weekly connections to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Crete, Kos and Sardinia during the summer season. Flights can now be booked at www.condor.com or at a travel agency.

“We are looking forward to taking off as planned from Berlin-Schönefeld this summer to the most beautiful holiday destinations. Germany’s most popular holiday airline is returning to the capital with an Airbus A320 stationed in Berlin. Our guests will be able to feel comfortable on their trip even during these special times: together with the airports, Condor is implementing a wide range of protective measures,” says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

Prof. Dr. Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “Welcome to Berlin! We are pleased that Condor is once again flying from Schönefeld and bringing travellers from the region to popular Greek and Spanish holiday islands this summer. The destinations offered are an important addition to the flight schedule from Berlin. Safe and reliable travel is our top priority. Therefore, in addition to the mandatory mouth and nose protection in the terminal areas, we have implemented numerous measures to make it easier for passengers to comply with the applicable distancing and hygiene regulations.”

Condor flights from Berlin-Schönefeld in summer 2020

Canary Islands : Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife

: Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife Greece: Crete (Heraklion), Kos, Rhodes, Samos