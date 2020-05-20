Condor will take off to the most beautiful holiday destinationsas of 25 June

Condor is relaunching its summer flight schedule in time for the start of the summer holiday season from 25 June onwards from eight airports in Germany to initially 29 holiday destinations: Germany’s most popular leisure airline will be flying from Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Leipzig/Halle and Berlin-Schoenefeld to the most popular holiday regions, such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia, Greece, Croatia, Sardinia, Italy, Cyprus, Turkey and the North Sea island of Sylt as of the end of June.

The entire 2020 summer flight schedule, initially with around 300 weekly connections, will be updated during the day. Package tours with Condor can be booked with all German tour operators, flight tickets as usual at www.condor.com, in travel agencies and by telephone. Any new booking made by 31 May 2020 can also be rebooked free of charge.

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor: “You cannot go on holiday through a video conference – but as for almost 65 years, you can with Condor. We can hardly wait to take off again with holidaymakers towards the sun as of the end of June! It is important for us to offer our guests and tour operator partners a wide range of holiday destinations from all eight departure airports and thus nationwide coverage from Germany. For this reason, we are initially starting with more than two-thirds of the destinations originally planned, and we are continuously reviewing other destinations and frequencies. Our summer timetable 2020 offers our customers and partners exactly the high level of planning security they desire: Flights until the end of October will be operated as scheduled.”

Successive expansion of the current flight plan

Condor is currently offering flights from Frankfurt to Mallorca, Tenerife and Gran Canaria as part of our flight plan to ensure a basic infrastructure within Europe. This will be successively expanded as early as of mid-June: Additional flights to Majorca and the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura), Greece (Kos, Crete, Preveza, Rhodes, Thessaloniki), Andalusia (Jerez de la Frontera), Croatia (Split) and Sardinia (Olbia) will initially be served from Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich and Hamburg. Further destinations and the departure airports of Hanover, Stuttgart, Leipzig/Halle and Berlin-Schoenefeld will be added at the beginning of the summer holiday season on 25 June.

Protective measures during the whole journey

As part of a package of measures introduced by the German air transport industry, airlines and airports are implementing a wide range of preventive protective measures for the entire air journey, from entering the terminal to the arrival at the destination: Onboard all Condor flights, too, mouth-and-nose protection is mandatory for guests and cabin crew until 31 August 2020.

The air quality onboard corresponds to that in operating theatres in a German hospital due to the direction of airflow and the filters installed.

In addition to the service, the boarding and deboarding processes have also been adapted to the special situation, so that in future smaller groups will board and the number of buses to the aircraft will either be increased or, where possible, boarding at the building will be made possible. Customers are also asked to use online check-in. This will ensure that customers have the highest level of protection during their journey.

Guests are asked to behave prudently and in accordance with the hygiene regulations throughout their journey and to take into account the entry requirements of the respective destination and the regulations on their return to Germany.

Condor destinations for summer holiday season 2020:

Greece (14): Kalamata, Kavala, Corfu, Kos, Crete, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Volos, Zakynthos

Canary Islands (5): Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma

Balearic Islands (2): Mallorca, Ibiza

Cyprus (2): Paphos, Larnaca

Andalusia: Jerez de la Frontera

Turkey: Antalya

Croatia: Split

Italy: Lamezia Terme

Sardinia: Olbia

Germany: Sylt