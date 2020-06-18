Condor summer flight schedule 2021 now bookable

Condor is today activating the first part of the 2021 summer flight schedule for short- and medium-haul flights: Germany’s most popular leisure airline will continue to serve the most beautiful holiday regions around the Mediterranean from the eight Condor airports Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Leipzig, Stuttgart and Berlin in summer 2021. A total of 32 destinations will be served: the Canary Islands and Madeira, the Balearic Islands and Sardinia, Greece, Andalusia, Croatia and Calabria. Egypt and Turkey will also be scheduled again, and weekend flights to Sylt will remain a part of the Condor programme.

The flights to Condor long-haul destinations will be activated for booking in the coming weeks.

Flights with Condor can be booked with all German tour operators, flight tickets as usual at www.condor.com, in a travel agency and by telephone. Those who want more flexibility can book this with Condor until further notice for only 10 Euro.

Condor summer timetable 2021 to short- and medium-haul destinations:

Greece (16): Kalamata, Kavala, Kefalonia, Corfu, Kos, Crete (Heraklion and Chania), Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Volos, Zakynthos

Canary Islands (5): Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma

Balearic Islands (2): Mallorca, Ibiza

Andalusia: Jerez de la Frontera

Egypt: Hurghada

Turkey: Antalya

Croatia: Split

Calabria: Lamezia Terme

Sardinia: Olbia

Madeira: Funchal

Morocco: Agadir

Germany: Sylt

The 2021 summer flight schedule is in place as of 1 May 2021 to 31 October 2021.

18 June 2020 | 12:18