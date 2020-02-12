Condor discloses its summer holiday schedule from Berlin

In Summer 2020, the holiday airline Condor will take off from Berlin-Schönefeld (SXF) for holiday destinations around the Mediterranean. Connections to the Canary Islands as well as Greece and Italy are planned.

Holiday destinations in the Canary Islands include Gran Canaria (LPA), Fuerteventura (FUE) and Tenerife (TFS). Flights to these destinations will be offered twice a week from the end of June.

Greek destinations include Heraklion (HER), Rhodes (RHO), Kos (KGS) and Samos (SMI). The airline will be flying to Kos and Samos once a week and flights to Heraklion and Rhodes will be offered twice a week.

Condor will also fly from Berlin-Schönefeld to the Italian city of Olbia (OLB) twice a week.

The Canary Islands

The Canaries are a group of volcanic islands in the eastern central Atlantic Ocean, only about 100 to 500 km west of the coast of Morocco. They are characterised by a year-round pleasant climate, unique natural landscapes and cultural diversity. From the dreamlike beautiful beach to the mountains to the volcanic landscape: the Canary Islands have it all. In addition to numerous nature parks, the Canary Islands are home to various UNESCO World Heritage Sites and museums.

The natural paradise offers optimal conditions for water sports such as surfing, diving or kiteboarding as well as other activities such as bike riding, tennis, golf or paragliding. Numerous mountains, crater landscapes and nature parks also invite you to go hiking or climbing.

Greece

Greece with its innumerable islands lies directly on – and in – the Mediterranean Sea. The Greek islands account for about 19 per cent of the total area of the country and are becoming increasingly popular for summer holidays. Numerous hours of sunshine, beautiful sandy beaches, green flora and turquoise water invite you to relax not only on Crete, the largest island of the country but also on Rhodes or Samos. Greece is also a good holiday destination for active holidaymakers. For example, you can explore the diverse landscapes by bike or on foot, or visit the numerous cultural and historical treasures that Greece has to offer.

11.02.2020