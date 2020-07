Condor is back in Berlin and flying to lots of sunny islands from Schönefeld.

From July, the holiday airline will be flying several times a week to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, the Greek islands of Crete and Samos, and Olbia in Sardinia. The Greek island of Rhodes will be added in August.

The airline is also deploying an Airbus A320 to Schönefeld.

Flights can now be booked at www.condor.com or at a travel agency.