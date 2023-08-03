The Spanish Ministry of Consumption is proceeding against low-cost airlines on hand baggage charges

The Ministry of Consumption in Spain has initiated disciplinary proceedings against several low-cost airlines, including Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, and Volotea, for charging additional fees for hand luggage carried in the cabin.

The ministry is also investigating the practice of charging for adjacent seats for minors or disabled passengers and not allowing cash payments at airports. These practices are seen as a violation of consumer protection laws. The fines for such infractions can range from 10,001 to 1,000,000 euros, depending on the severity of the violation.

The ministry aims to address the issue of low-cost airlines advertising competitive prices by excluding certain services from the ticket price and then charging passengers extra for them.