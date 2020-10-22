The Nightjet train between Brussels and Innsbruck disappears, the one to Vienna is strengthened – New Austria-Amsterdam link

The second Sunday of December is traditionally the date when train schedules change. 13 December 2020 will be no exception for ÖBB’s “Nightjet” trains between Vienna/Innsbruck and Benelux.

The night rail link between Brussels and Innsbruck will be cancelled in mid-December but the link between the Belgian capital and Vienna will now be served all year round and will be increased from two to three weekly trips, the Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on Wednesday. Simultaneously, the rail operator will launch a new line from Vienna and Innsbruck to Amsterdam, which will be operated daily.

Departures from the Austrian capital to Brussels will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings. The return trip will leave Brussels on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from December 13, arriving shortly after 9:00 in Vienna.

On 20 January 2020, ÖBB’s Nightjet arrived from Austria, which was the first night link in Belgium since 2003, where it stops in Liège, Brusselles-North and Brussels-South.