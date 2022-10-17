The Canary Islands welcome a huge increase in airline capacity to the archipelago from the UK & Ireland this Winter

There are 2,713,621 scheduled airline seats from the UK to the Canary Islands for winter 2022/23, a 30% increase from pre-covid winter 2019/20.

There are 289,063 scheduled airline seats from Ireland to the Canary Islands for winter 2022/23, a 38% increase in capacity from Winter 2019/20 pre-pandemic.

This winter, the Canary Islands welcomes a 38% increase in airline capacity in comparison to pre-pandemic figures. The increased capacity comes as the demand for winter sun holidays soars this year with UK and Irish people swapping their skyrocketing energy bills for the archipelago’s subtropical climate.

Travel Republic announced that almost a third (32%) of their bookings at the beginning of this month have been for October half-term holidays, with the Canary Islands leading as one of their top-selling destinations for all in-inclusive breaks.

Ryanair has announced that they will operate a total of 35 routes from the Canary Islands during the coming winter season. This winter, the airline will also launch its largest-ever winter schedule for Lanzarote, boasting 38 routes, seven new connections and almost 1 million seats. This is an increase of 50% more capacity than in the winter of 2019 before the pandemic.

In the Republic of Ireland specifically, Ryanair will operate their largest ever winter schedule at Cork Airport, which includes services to the ever-popular sun destinations of Lanzarote (three times weekly), Tenerife (twice weekly) and Gran Canaria (weekly). While Aer Lingus will operate a twice-weekly service to Lanzarote from Cork Airport and a daily service to Gran Canaria.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue their industry-leading position when it comes to the Canary Islands, announcing an expanded Winter Sun programme for 2023/24 from Newcastle Airport with up to 22 weekly departures to the Canaries from Newcastle Airport next winter. The airline and tour operator has also announced an exciting range of winter sun destinations on sale from Belfast International Airport, including an expanded schedule to the Canary Islands for Winter 2023/24.

Vueling has announced three new winter-sun routes from London Gatwick starting in December to Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Tenerife South commencing 6th – 8th December. While Wizz Air will add an additional flight from Gatwick to Tenerife South, operating three flights per week from December 2022.

People from across the UK and Ireland are avoiding the cost of soaring energy bills and enjoying a cheaper cost-of-living by booking long-stay winter breaks to the Canary Islands this season. The increased airlift to the archipelago is allowing billpayers to take advantage of the year-round good weather, perfect for lounging on the beach, exploring the islands and enjoying the delicious food.

Just over a four-hour flight from Ireland and the UK, the Canary Islands is the perfect destination for Brits and Irish looking to escape for some well-deserved sun, with a huge amount of self-catering and private villa options available.

Source: Travel Media