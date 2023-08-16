The brand name ‘Air Berlin’ has been sold to the owner of Sundair

The “Air Berlin” brand name, which went bankrupt six years ago, has been sold to aviation operator Marcos Rossello, the founder of Sundair, for a reported purchase price of around 120,000 euros.

Air Berlin, once the second-largest German airline, faced bankruptcy in 2017. The airline was known for its numerous connections to Mallorca, earning it the nickname “Mallorca-Shuttle.”

The trademark rights underwent a bidding process, with the requirement that they remain usable for insolvency administration until proceedings conclude. While Rossello hasn’t confirmed if he will revive the brand, he mentioned having ideas for it.

Sundair, founded by Rossello in 2016, offers flights to popular holiday destinations, including Mallorca. The German tour operator Schauinsland acquired a majority stake in Sundair in May 2023.