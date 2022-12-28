Altercation between passengers on Thai (without a) Smile Airways goes viral

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
21

Not a smile to be seen on this Thai Smile Airways flight between Bangkok, Thailand and somewhere in India on 27 December. Two passengers started a violent altercation for whatever reason. 

A flight attendant tries to intervene and stop the fight but in vain. She gives up as other passengers also get involved.

