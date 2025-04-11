Thai Airways to upgrade A350 fleet with Airbus cabin retrofit

Airbus and Thai Airways International (THAI) have signed a Letter of Intent to retrofit THAI’s A350-900 fleet with advanced cabin upgrades aimed at boosting comfort and efficiency on long-haul routes.

Starting in 2028, the retrofit—managed by Airbus—will introduce new ‘Royal Silk’ Business Class seats, a Premium Economy cabin, refreshed Economy seating, and upgraded in-flight entertainment systems. The enhancements will be phased in to avoid major service disruptions.

The agreement reinforces Airbus’s long-standing partnership with THAI and supports the airline’s strategy to modernise its fleet while delivering a premium travel experience.

