Thai Airways to resume flights to Brussels on 3 July 2021

THAI is very pleased to announce that flights on route Brussels Bangkok Brussels will be resumed on 3 July 2021.
THAI will operate one flight per week, every Saturday, as from 3 July till 30 September 21. A second flight, every Thursday, will be added as of 1 October 2021. Both non-stop flights will be operated by Airbus 350-900 including Royal Silk and Economy class.
The new flights are open for sales now. New bookings can be made via www.thaiairways.be or by contacting THAI or a travel agent for the rebooking of cancelled flights.