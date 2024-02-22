Thai Airways to lease 4 Airbus A350-900s, 10 A321neos and 3 Boeing 787-9s from AerCap

Thai Airways International has finalised a leasing agreement with AerCap for 17 aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A321neos, and Boeing 787s, as part of its fleet renewal plan. The carrier aims to increase its fleet to 90 aircraft by 2025.

The deal includes four A350-900s, with two already delivered and the remaining two expected by mid-year. Additionally, Thai Airways will receive 10 A321neos starting in the third quarter of next year until the second quarter of 2026. The leasing agreement also covers three 787-9s, with deliveries scheduled from the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2025.

This move aligns with Thai Airways’ strategy to adapt to evolving market demands and enhance operational capacity while providing increased passenger comfort. The carrier recently placed a firm order for 45 Boeing 787-9s and holds options for 35 more as part of its broader fleet expansion plans.