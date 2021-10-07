Thai Airways resumes flights to Brussels Airport

André Orban
Thai Airways will resume flights between Bangkok and Brussels on 1 November, as shown by their newly published timetable. Flights from Bangkok to Brussels are scheduled every Wednesday and Friday, operated by Airbus A350-900. The return flight takes place on Thursday and Saturday.

The frequency will increase to three weekly flights on 21 March 2022 and six-weekly on 28 March (summer schedule).

The resumption of the service was postponed several times due to corona, as Thailand was virtually locked to foreign visitors for a long time. But in November, the travel rules will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to quarantine after arriving in the country.

