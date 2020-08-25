Thai Airways postpones to 31 October the resumption of flights to Brussels

Thai Airways is further postponing the resumption of scheduled flights between Brussels and Bangkok. The airline has now cancelled service between the two capitals until 31 October.

A few weeks ago, Thai Airways had announced a resumption of the flights on 2 October, after earlier expecting to come back on 2 August.

Thailand is keeping its borders closed to prevent the import of Covid-19. It is not known when the country will reopen them. Therefore, flights cannot yet be booked for the months of November and December 2020.