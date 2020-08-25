Thai Airways postpones to 31 October the resumption of flights to Brussels

By
André Orban
-
0
121

Thai Airways is further postponing the resumption of scheduled flights between Brussels and Bangkok. The airline has now cancelled service between the two capitals until 31 October.

A few weeks ago, Thai Airways had announced a resumption of the flights on 2 October, after earlier expecting to come back on 2 August.

Thailand is keeping its borders closed to prevent the import of Covid-19. It is not known when the country will reopen them. Therefore, flights cannot yet be booked for the months of November and December 2020.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.