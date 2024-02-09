Thai Airways expands fleet with 45 Boeing 787s, potential for 80 in total

Thai Airways has finalised a firm order for 45 Boeing 787 aircraft, with the option to increase the deal to approximately 80 planes, catering to the growing demand for international travel, industry sources said to Reuters.

The contract, set to be officially announced later this month, is already included in Boeing’s order backlog as a 45-plane deal with an undisclosed customer.

The aircraft will be equipped with GE Aerospace engines, marking a departure from Thai Airways’ previous use of Rolls-Royce engines.

The decision to opt for Boeing’s 787 over the Airbus A350 was reportedly influenced by disagreements over engine maintenance pricing with Rolls-Royce. Boeing and Thai Airways have not commented on the matter.