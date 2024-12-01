[Pics] Thai Airways resumes direct Brussels-Bangkok flights, strengthening Belgium-Thailand connectivity

On Sunday, December 1, Thai Airways International celebrated the return of its direct passenger flights between Brussels Airport and Bangkok after a four-year Covid-related hiatus. This daily service, operated using fuel-efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, is the only non-stop route linking Belgium and Thailand, with a flight duration of approximately 11 hours.

The inaugural flight was marked by a ceremonial water salute and attended by dignitaries, including outgoing Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Thai Airways executives.

The route not only caters to passengers but also facilitates cargo transport to Asia, bolstering trade opportunities. Thai Airways’ CEO, Chai Eamsiri, emphasised the importance of this service in strengthening Belgium-Thailand ties across tourism, trade, culture, and investment. Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist highlighted the connection as a significant addition to the airport’s intercontinental network, reinforcing its role as a European hub for both business and leisure travel.

As a Star Alliance member, Thai Airways offers seamless connections to its extensive Asian network, while passengers arriving in Brussels gain access to Europe’s political institutions and Star Alliance routes across the continent. This service represents a critical step in fostering stronger international collaboration and expanding travel options between the two regions.