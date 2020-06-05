Thai Airways extends flight cancellations between Brussels and Bangkok until end of July

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Thai Airways informs its passengers that it will continue to cancel flights between Brussels Airport, Belgium and Bangkok, Thailand. Next 2 August, the Thai airline expects to return service.

The first flight Bangkok-Brussels-Bangkok (TG934/TG935) is planned to start on 2 August and 3 flights per week (operating on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday) will remain scheduled until 25th of October 2020.

THAI allows a rebooking of cancelled flights and extension of the validity of tickets until 31st of December 2021.