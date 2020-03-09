Thai Airways Airbus A330 clips tail of parked Gulfstream IV business jet at Vientiane Airport (Laos)

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
412

On 9 March, a Thai Airways Airbus A330 (HS-TEU) operated flight TG574 between Bangkok, Thailand and Vientiane, Laos. During taxi at Laos, the A330 clipped the tail of a parked Gulfstream IV business jet (M-YWAY) damaging both aircraft.

The tail of the Gulfstream IV has completely crippled and the left wing leading edge of the A330 got damaged.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.