Thai Airways Airbus A330 clips tail of parked Gulfstream IV business jet at Vientiane Airport (Laos)

On 9 March, a Thai Airways Airbus A330 (HS-TEU) operated flight TG574 between Bangkok, Thailand and Vientiane, Laos. During taxi at Laos, the A330 clipped the tail of a parked Gulfstream IV business jet (M-YWAY) damaging both aircraft.

The tail of the Gulfstream IV has completely crippled and the left wing leading edge of the A330 got damaged.

Thai Airways Intl Airbus A330-300 (HS-TEU on flt #TG574 from Bangkok) apparently rammed a parked Gulfstream IV business jet (M-YWAY) during taxi at Vientiane (VLVT), Laos. No reports about any injured persons. pic.twitter.com/bNZ0S5e24G — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 9, 2020

Another view angle after the collision showing damage to the left wing leading edge of the A330.@aviknowledge pic.twitter.com/tUi5V4LeUJ — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 9, 2020