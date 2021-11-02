Thai Airways resumes flights to Brussels as of 3 November

As already mentioned in our forum yesterday, Thai Airways International returns to Brussels Airport on 3 November, despite the economic difficulties leading to a near-bankruptcy and a rehabilitation plan supervised by a bankruptcy court.

Flights were interrupted in March 2020 after Thailand closed its borders to tourists in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Thai authorities have now given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low risk” countries who will now be able to stay in Thailand (especially the Bangkok and Phuket regions) without quarantining from 1 November.

The first Thai Airways Airbus A350-900 will arrive at Brussels Airport (BRU) tomorrow evening, 3 November at 19:30 and depart to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) the next day at 15:30. Future flights will operate twice weekly according to the following schedule:

BKK 12:30 - 19:30 BRU TG934 A359 --3-5--

BRU 15:30 - 08:35+1 BKK TG935 A359 ---4-6-