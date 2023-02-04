Technical problem delays Air Belgium flight to the French Antilles by more than 24 hours

Passengers leaving for Martinique and Guadeloupe from Brussels South Charleroi Airport were waiting for news of their plane this Saturday. They were supposed to take off Friday morning, but their Air Belgium flight KF5961 was postponed twice.

They were more than 250 passengers who had to take off from Charleroi towards Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) at 09:30 yesterday morning. They boarded the Air Belgium Airbus A330-200 registered OE-LCL, but the plane never took off. After 2 hours, the passengers were asked to get off the plane following a technical problem.

At the end of the day, the problem still did not seem to be solved. The travellers were taken to hotels to spend the night. Their flight was then re-scheduled for 09:30 this Saturday morning. A bus came to pick them up at 05:30 to go to the airport, but the hotel receptionist told them that the plane wasn’t ready yet.

A representative of the Air Belgium agency arrived at the hotel this Saturday morning at 08:00 to provide more information. But passengers still had to wait more or less depending on their destination: those for Fort-de-France (Martinique) were the luckiest, they could travel in another company plane, the new A330-900neo registered OO-ABG taking off at 14:00. This aircraft had just operated a flight from Punta Cana to Frankfurt for Condor before positioning to Charleroi.

Passengers to Pointe-à-Pitre would have to wait until 16:30 to depart in the repaired A330-200 OE-LCL.

Source: RTL Info and Flightradar24