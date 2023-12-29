Taxi drivers at Brussels Airport staged a strike against proposal of mandatory Dutch language exam

Taxi drivers at Brussels Airport staged a strike to protest the Flemish government’s proposal of a mandatory Dutch language exam.

The exam, set for July 2024, aims to ensure drivers can speak basic Dutch (at a relatively high level) to communicate with customers. The fear is that a majority of drivers, largely from French-speaking Brussels, might lose their licenses as they lack sufficient Dutch proficiency.

The drivers argue that they currently communicate effectively with customers and consider the language test disproportionate given their existing ability to serve passengers.