TAROM reinforces Romanian routes with three ATR 72-600

Romanian flag carrier continues to choose ATR for its fleet modernisation

TAROM will operate fleet of seven ATR 72-600

Fleet replacement will increase number of routes and available seats

TAROM has signed a firm order to acquire three ATR 72-600 as part of a continuation of its fleet modernisation which began in 2019. The deal will also see the airline upscale its ATR 42-500 fleet to the larger 72-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft, offering more capacity and welcoming passengers into the comfort of the latest generation ATR Armonia cabin. The ATR 72-600 is the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market, burning 40% less fuel and therefore emitting 40% less CO2 than a regional jet.

TAROM Chief Executive Officer Catalin Prunariu said: “Having been an ATR pilot, I have witnessed first-hand, the importance of the connectivity that they provide. They are an essential link to communities all over Romania. As a CEO, I also see the value of their efficiency and flexibility. When we began to modernise our fleet, it made perfect sense to choose the ATR and as this mission continues while the world looks to recover from the challenging backdrop of the global pandemic, airlines need to have the most efficient aircraft possible. We are sure that ATR is the right choice; now and for the future.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer Stefano Bortoli commented: “TAROM’s ongoing fleet modernisation project shows how essential turboprops are for regional connectivity. Its fleet of 42-500 aircraft have proved the viability of domestic routes throughout Romania and delivered valuable connections for local communities. By continuing to grow their fleet with the larger ATR 72-600 TAROM is proving its dedication to their passengers. They will use the new aircraft to offer more routes and more seats, which in turn helps the communities that they serve to grow thanks to these connections. That is the beauty of regional connectivity and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Dubai, 14 November 2021