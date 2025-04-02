TAP resumes Lisbon-Porto Alegre flights, reconnecting Southern Brazil to Europe

TAP Air Portugal has restarted flights between Lisbon and Porto Alegre, Brazil, following service disruption due to severe flooding in May 2024. The airline now operates three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays using the Airbus A330-900neo.

This route, one of TAP’s longest at 11 hours and 20 minutes, underscores the airline’s commitment to reconnecting Rio Grande do Sul with Europe. Governor Eduardo Leite hailed the resumption as a symbol of the region’s resilience and a boost for tourism and trade.

TAP now serves 13 Brazilian cities with direct flights from Lisbon, reinforcing its position as the leading European carrier to Brazil.