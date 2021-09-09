TAP plane fails to land in Bissau due to bad weather and returned to Lisbon after refuelling in Cape Verde

A TAP Airbus A320neo registered CS-TVJ failed to land on Wednesday, 7 September, at Bissau’s Osvaldo Vieira Airport (OXB) on flight TP1477 “due to bad weather” and had to return to Lisbon, via Cape Verde, the company’s source in the Guinean capital told Lusa today.

The plane tried to land twice on Osvaldo Vieira’s runway but failed.

The crew informed the ground support personnel that “clouds with electrical discharges” were being registered in that part of Africa, the TAP source in Bissau said.

The plane also tried to land at Dakar airport (DSS) in Senegal, but it was also not possible and went to Cape Verde’s Espargos airport (SID), where it refuelled to continue its return journey to Lisbon, landing at 04:05 in the middle of the night.

TAP flies three times weekly between Lisbon and Bissau.

On Thursday, 9 September, the company combined the two flights into one operated by a larger A321neo (CS-TJN).

Sources: RTP & Flightradar24