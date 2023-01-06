TAP launches flights from Porto to Luanda and makes connection from Porto to New York daily

TAP will launch two direct connections to Luanda and make New York a daily connection from Porto, with frequency reinforcements in other international destinations in the coming months, according to a statement released today.

According to a statement issued today by the Portuguese airline, TAP “doubles intercontinental flights in Porto in 2023“, with “new direct flights from Porto to Luanda and daily flights to New York” next summer season, which runs from the end of March to the end of October.

TAP reports that the flight to Luanda will be inaugurated “at the end of May 2023, with two weekly connections“, subject to government approvals.

“Direct flights between Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro airport and New York, currently two a week, will now take place every day“, and will be operated by Airbus 321LR.

The company also refers to an “optimised schedule” for Brazil, “with three flights a week from Francisco Sá Carneiro airport to São Paulo and two to Rio de Janeiro“.

“With these additions, TAP almost doubles the offer of intercontinental flights at Francisco Sá Carneiro airport, increasing Porto’s connection to two of the most important tourism outbound markets, the United States of America and Brazil, and also to a city of growing importance in terms of business with the North region, Luanda“, says TAP CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener.

As for international medium-haul destinations, “the European routes with the most demand will be reinforced“, with a focus on Switzerland, according to the company

“The Geneva route will have one more flight per week, increasing from four to five weekly frequencies, as well as Zurich, which grows from three to five flights per week“, says the company in today’s announcement.

The company also mentions that “TAP’s entire network of European destinations to and from Porto“, including London, Paris, Luxembourg and Funchal, will now be operated “exclusively on Airbus A320 aircraft, promoting greater consistency and quality of product offered and a 10% increase in capacity, in terms of available seats“.

TAP also adds that “the ATR turboprop planes are no longer used on the Porto-Lisbon shuttle, which is now operated exclusively by jet planes in the summer“.

Source: RTP