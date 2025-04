TAP Air Portugal is introducing a new direct route connecting Madeira and the Algarve, with twice-weekly flights from June 2 to September 11, 2025.

Flights will operate on Mondays and Thursdays using 106-seat E190 aircraft, offering a total of 3,180 seats per direction.

This new service strengthens connections between two of Portugal’s top tourist destinations, benefiting both local travellers and visitors seeking combined holiday experiences.