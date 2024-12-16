TAP Air Portugal resumes flights to Porto Alegre, Brazil, with modern Airbus A330-900neo aircraft

TAP Air Portugal will restart flights to Porto Alegre, Brazil, on April 1, 2025, reconnecting Lisbon with the capital of Rio Grande do Sul after an 11-month suspension caused by severe flooding.

The route will operate three times weekly—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—using the state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo, with a capacity of 298 passengers. Departures from Lisbon are scheduled for 13:05, arriving in Porto Alegre at 20:25, with return flights leaving at 21:55 and landing in Lisbon at 12:45. Round-trip fares start at €699, including taxes.

This resumption underscores TAP’s commitment to serving Brazil, where it operates nearly 100 weekly flights to 13 cities, solidifying its position as the leading airline between Europe and Brazil. The reopening of Porto Alegre’s Salgado Filho International Airport marks a significant milestone for the region’s recovery and international connectivity.