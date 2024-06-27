TAP Air Portugal resumes flights to Manaus, expands Brazilian routes

Flight Resumption Details

Route : Lisbon to Manaus (with a stop in Belém)

: Lisbon to Manaus (with a stop in Belém) Frequency : Three weekly flights (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays)

: Three weekly flights (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) Start Date : November 4th

: November 4th Ticket Availability: On sale at flytap.com and travel agencies, with return fares starting at 599 euros

TAP’s Brazilian Network

Total Routes : 15 routes in Brazil

: 15 routes in Brazil Capital Cities Served : 13 capitals, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Florianópolis, and Manaus

: 13 capitals, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Florianópolis, and Manaus Lisbon Connections : 13 routes

: 13 routes Porto Connections : 2 routes (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro)

: 2 routes (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro) Weekly Flights: 95, averaging 13 flights per day

Strategic Importance

CEO Statement : Luís Rodrigues emphasised Brazil’s strategic importance to TAP and highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding operations and attracting tourists from around the world to Brazil.

: Luís Rodrigues emphasised Brazil’s strategic importance to TAP and highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding operations and attracting tourists from around the world to Brazil. Recent Developments: New route to Florianópolis launched recently; aim to end the year with a record 15 routes to Brazil.

Service and Connectivity

Destinations : TAP offers more than 60 destinations in Europe and Africa for Brazilian travellers via Lisbon and Porto.

: TAP offers more than 60 destinations in Europe and Africa for Brazilian travellers via Lisbon and Porto. Commitment: TAP aims to continue being the leading international airline in Brazil, providing excellent service and extensive connectivity.

TAP’s resumption of flights to Manaus underscores the airline’s robust commitment to enhancing its Brazilian network, offering extensive travel options and maintaining its status as a top carrier between Europe and South America.