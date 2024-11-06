TAP Air Portugal resumes direct flights to Manaus, strengthening Europe-Amazon connection

TAP Air Portugal has resumed its direct flights from Lisbon to Manaus, Brazil, reconnecting Europe to the Amazon region three times a week. Flights depart Lisbon at 10:35 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, arriving in Manaus at 18:20 local time, with the return flights leaving Manaus at 19:35 and landing in Lisbon the next morning. TAP operates this route using Airbus A321neo aircraft, accommodating 154 passengers.

TAP President Luís Rodrigues emphasised the airline’s commitment to Brazil, highlighting the opportunity for European travellers to explore the Amazon’s unique biodiversity, and offering Brazilians a convenient gateway to Europe. Governor Wilson Lima praised the renewed connection, noting the strong ties between Portugal and Amazonas.

As the leading airline between Europe and Brazil, TAP operates nearly 100 flights weekly across 13 Brazilian destinations, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Manaus, reinforcing its role in bridging these regions. TAP’s service has earned it recognition as Europe’s Leading Airline to South America for ten consecutive years.