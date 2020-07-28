TAP Air Portugal resumes 65 routes in August and 76 in September (40% of pre-Covid operation)

About 500 round-trip flights per week in August

In September, TAP will have close to 700 round-trip flights per week, which is equivalent to about 40 percent of its normal pre-Covid operation

TAP is gradually restoring its operation and has approximately 500 weekly round-trip flights scheduled for August, for a total of 65 routes.

In September, the Company expects to operate close to 700 flights per week, in a total of 76 routes.

TAP increases its offer in the month of August, when it starts offering 18 weekly flights to Brazil, 20 flights to six destinations in North America, 44 flights to 9 destinations in Africa, 329 flights to 30 cities in Europe and 126 flights to six domestic airports.

It is in September, however, that TAP will restore its operation in a more significant way, recovering about 40 percent of what was its normal offer in the pre-Covid period. This month, the national airline will have 22 flights a week to Brazil, 30 flights on eight routes in North America, 59 flights to 13 cities in Africa and the Middle East, 498 flights to 35 European cities and 159 flights between six cities in Portugal.

The list of routes and flights may be adjusted whenever circumstances require, in view of the dynamics of the evolution of taxes and restrictions in the various countries, due to the evolution of the pandemic, as well as the evolution of demand. This list can be found here.

Even knowing that the environment onboard is one of the most sterile and safe from the point of view of the contagion of infectious diseases, given the air quality and the cabin configuration, TAP adjusted the routines and implemented new and reinforced procedures, guaranteeing all passengers a Clean & Safe environment at all stages of their journey. Everyone’s health and safety are TAP’s priority.

“Book with Confidence” campaign extended until August 31

Seat reservations on flights to TAP’s destinations benefit from a free change if they are made until August 31st. All information on routes and flights in operation and on conditions and promotions can be consulted in more detail at https://www.flytap.com/en-pt/promo/book-with-confidence.

* Updated at 10h30 AM of July 28, 2020.