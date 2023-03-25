TAP Air Portugal pilots announce strike for Easter weekend, easyJet Portugal cabin crew a week earlier

The TAP Air Portugal pilots’ union announced on Thursday that it threatens to strike from April 7 to 10 if the government does not ratify an agreement reached with the public company on their salaries.

Another strike is planned from April 1 to 3 by the cabin crew union of the Portuguese branch of easyJet, which is demanding wage increases and an improvement in their working conditions.

TAP pilots fear that the public carrier will renege on an agreement reached with the current management, relating in particular to the salaries of young pilots and the status of those who had been laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic but have since been reinstated to cope with the Portuguese carrier’s shortage of professionals.