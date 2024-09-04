TAP Air Portugal launches direct flights to Florianópolis, expanding connections to southern Brazil

TAP Air Portugal has inaugurated a new direct route between Lisbon and Florianópolis, the capital of the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. The airline will operate three weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

TAP President Luís Rodrigues expressed confidence in the new route, highlighting strong demand from both Brazilian and European customers. This new route strengthens TAP’s commitment to being the preferred European airline for Brazilian travellers, adding to its extensive network of 13 cities in Brazil.

The airline will also resume flights to Manaus later this year, further expanding its reach in the region. TAP’s consistent recognition as Europe’s Leading Airline to South America underscores its dedication to service excellence.