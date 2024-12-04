TAP Air Portugal expands U.S. network with new routes to Los Angeles, Boston, and San Francisco

TAP Air Portugal is introducing two new transatlantic routes and a special stopover flight to the U.S. in 2025:

Lisbon to Los Angeles: Service begins May 16, 2025, operating three times weekly (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) and increasing to four times weekly from May 26. Flights will use Airbus A330-900 aircraft with 298 seats, offering fares starting at €679 round trip.

Porto to Boston: Starting May 14, 2025, this route will operate four times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays) with Airbus A321LR aircraft (168 seats). Fares start at €529 round trip.

Terceira to San Francisco: From June 3, 2025, a weekly TAP flight from Lisbon to San Francisco will stop in Terceira, creating a direct link between the Azores and California, benefiting the large Azorean community in the U.S.

These additions bolster TAP’s transatlantic network, which already serves seven U.S. destinations from Lisbon and Newark from Porto. Luís Rodrigues, TAP’s President, emphasised the airline’s commitment to connecting Europe, the Americas, and Africa through these new routes.