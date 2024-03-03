TAP Air Portugal expands Summer 2024 long-haul operations to Brazil, Canada, and the USA

TAP Air Portugal is gearing up for a robust summer in 2024, bolstering its long-haul operations with increased flights to key destinations in Brazil, Canada, and the United States.

In Brazil, additional weekly flights will serve Recife, Fortaleza, and Rio de Janeiro, along with increased frequencies to other cities. The airline plans to offer 96 flights per week between Portugal and Brazil, marking a significant increase from the 80 weekly flights operated the previous summer.

For Canada, TAP will add four more weekly flights to Toronto, bringing the total to 14 flights per week, while also expanding its service between Lisbon and Montreal. In the United States, TAP aims to operate two flights daily to Washington and increase the Lisbon-San Francisco route to six flights per week. The total number of weekly flights to the USA will reach 77, an increase of five from the previous year.

Additionally, TAP is introducing three weekly flights between Lisbon and Caracas, with one of these flights making a stopover in Funchal, providing added convenience for passengers travelling to or from Madeira. The airline is also resuming seasonal operations to popular holiday destinations, including Porto Santo, Alicante, Ibiza, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, and Naples.

This expansion is made possible through a strategic network reorganisation, fleet optimisation, and advancements in aircraft maintenance and engineering by TAP.