TAP Air Portugal announces new routes for Summer 2021

TAP takes advantage of seasonal expansion opportunities to plan and strengthen its network, taking into account its strategy between Europe and the Americas, as well as Africa. For Summer 2021, the Portuguese airline plans to launch six new routes: Ibiza and Fuerteventura, in Spain; Oujda, in Morocco; Zagreb, in Croatia; and Djerba and Monastir, in Tunisia.

From June next year, TAP will offer two weekly flights from Lisbon to Ibiza and one from Lisbon to Fuerteventura, in Spain.

TAP new flights in Spain and Zagreb, in Croatia, are now available for sale. The other routes will be available from September 15th. Inaugural flights are scheduled between May and June 2021, with the exception of Zagreb, which is scheduled to start in March next year.

Lisbon-Ibiza flights depart on Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Lisbon at 11:00 and arriving on the Spanish island at 13:45, from where they return at 14:30 and arrive at Humberto Delgado airport at 15:25.

TAP will have a weekly flight, on Saturdays, to Fuerteventura, departing at 11:00 from Lisbon and arriving at 13:20. In the opposite direction, flights depart at 14:05 and arrive in the Portuguese capital at 16:10.

Between Lisbon and Zagreb, three weekly flights will be operated, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departures from the Portuguese capital will be at 08:00 with scheduled arrival at the capital of Croatia at 12:05.

Destinations with white sand beaches in North Africa