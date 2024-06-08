TAP Air Portugal announces new route to Florianópolis, Brazil

Three weekly flights connecting Lisbon and Southern Brazil starting September 2024

TAP Air Portugal will inaugurate a new route to Florianópolis, the capital of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil, beginning September 3, 2024. The airline will offer three weekly flights between Lisbon and Florianópolis – Hercílio Luz International Airport, enhancing connectivity between Europe and Brazil.

Key Details:

Flight Schedule: From Lisbon to Florianópolis: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; departing between 10:10 and 10:50, arriving between 17:15 and 17:55. From Florianópolis to Lisbon: Departing between 19:35 and 20:40, arriving the following day between 9:50 and 10:55.

Aircraft: Airbus A330-200, accommodating 269 passengers (244 in Economy and 25 in Business).

Airbus A330-200, accommodating 269 passengers (244 in Economy and 25 in Business). Flight Duration: Approximately 11 hours.

Approximately 11 hours. Ticket Availability: Tickets are now on sale at flytap.com and through travel agents, with round-trip prices starting at 559€, including all taxes.

Strategic Significance: Florianópolis is TAP’s 12th destination in Brazil, reinforcing the airline’s strategy to diversify its most important market. This route strengthens Portugal’s position as a convenient gateway to over 50 European destinations for Brazilian travellers.

CEO’s Statement: Luís Rodrigues, TAP’s CEO, highlighted the timely launch of this route, particularly in light of the recent calamity in Rio Grande do Sul and the closure of Porto Alegre airport. Rodrigues emphasised TAP’s commitment to increasing its presence in Brazil, aiming to be the preferred European airline for Brazilian customers.

Operational Highlights: Despite the suspension of flights to Porto Alegre, TAP will maintain its high level of service during the European summer, operating 95 weekly flights from 11 Brazilian state capitals. TAP has been recognised for its excellent service.

TAP currently offers direct flights from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, and Florianópolis to Lisbon, with additional routes connecting Porto to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.