TAP Air Portugal pilots call off Easter strike

The strike that unions representing the TAP Air Portugal pilots called for Easter has been called off. The decision was made after the Portuguese Ministry of Finance restored the labour conditions that were withdrawn in 2021.
The TAP Air Portugal pilots’ union announced on Thursday that it threatens to strike from April 7 to 10 if the government does not ratify an agreement reached with the public company on their salaries. The strike has now called off.
