TAP Air Portugal offers travel and stay to children flying with families from Europe to Maceió, Brazil

Today and tomorrow, 15 and 16 October, TAP Air Portugal is offering free tickets and complimentary accommodations for children up to 11 years old (inclusive) when travelling as a family from Europe to TAP’s new destination: Maceió, Brazil.

The Portuguese airline offer is valid for flights between 2 November and 17 December, 2020 and between 11 January and 15 March 2021. And it is available for bookings on www.flytap.com using the promocode KIDSBR.

In addition to the travel and accommodation offer, families can benefit from exclusive extra discounts and offers at hotels. More information can be found here.

To guarantee more flexibility and tranquility, families and their children also benefit from a free change. All information on the conditions for flexibility can be found here.

Even knowing that the environment on board is the most sterile and safe from the point of view of contagion of infectious diseases, TAP adjusted the routines and implemented new and reinforced procedures, guaranteeing all passengers a Clean&Safe environment at all stages of their journey.

Maceió is the perfect destination for families and lovers of sun, sea, and culture. Beaches of warm water and turquoise blue, golden sand and roads adorned with coconut trees, are some of the attractions of the TAP’s new route.

The state of Alagoas, to which Maceió belongs, is the state that had the lowest incidence of cases of Covid-19 in the country last week, 25.8 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants, according to the report released this Tuesday, by the Observatório Alagoano de Políticas Públicas for the Fighting of Covid-19 at the Universidade Federal de Alagoas.

