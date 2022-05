A 71-year-old British passenger died after a suspected heart attack on a TAP Air Portugal flight between London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Lisbon, Portugal. After the cabin crew discovered the unconscious passenger, the pilots diverted the plane to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The incident happened on 6 May on flight TP1357. Emergency services rushed to the aircraft and paramedics tried to resuscitate the passenger. Efforts in vain as the man was pronounced dead shortly after.